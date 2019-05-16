Repeat offender
Word to the wise: don't get busted with more drugs after skipping court in your other drug case.
Allen Price, 21, of Sioux City, was being held in the Woodbury County Jail on an $85,000 bond and faced charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, third-offense possession of a controlled substance and failure to affix a drug tax stamp.
Price was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by police in the 1700 block of Nebraska Street at about 8:55 p.m. May 7. He arrested on a warrant stemming from his failure to show up for his April 30 trial on numerous drug charges.
According to court documents, during a search of the vehicle, police found 9 grams of methamphetamine and 2.5 grams of marijuana that officers determined belonged to Price.
Price still faces charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, third-offense possession of a controlled substance, failure to affix a drug tax stamp, driving while license revoked and assault on a peace officer stemming from a Dec. 4 arrest in which Price was found in possession of meth and marijuana during a traffic stop.
Price also faces a felony charge of failure to appear for skipping his trial last month.
Whatcha gonna do with all those drugs
Keep your coke away from Correctionville.
A California man was arrested May 5 after a Woodbury County Sheriff's K9 unit led to the discovery of more than 5 pounds of cocaine in his car.
Jacob Rios, 37, of Fontana, California, is being held in the Woodbury County Jail on a $30,000 bond on charges of possession of cocaine and failure to affix a drug tax stamp.
A Woodbury County Sheriff's deputy stopped Rios for speeding on U.S. Highway 20 just east of Correctionville at about 10:45 p.m. May 5. According to court documents, Rios acted nervous and could not provide the correct name on the car's registration. Rios told the deputy he was going to stay with a friend in Chicago for a week, but did not have a week's luggage in his car. He also had to think of what the friend's name was, court documents said.
A K9 unit sniffed the vehicle and indicated the presence of drugs in the car. Two packages of cocaine, one weighing 2.68 pounds, the other 2.78 pounds, were found in the spare tire compartment.