Siouxland Strange: Drugs in jail can land you ... in jail

Why is my bank account overdrawn by $18,950?
STORM LAKE, Iowa -- This wasn't going to go unnoticed.
On Dec. 23, Storm Lake Police were notified of suspicious activity on the bank account of a Storm Lake resident. Police were advised by the resident that they had observed forged checks drawn on their account and passed at a Storm Lake financial institution on two dates in December.
The checks totaled $19,000, according to a press release from the Storm Lake Police Department.
After an investigation, police allege that two women, 21-year-old Karina Torrejon Pupo and 30-year-old Evelin Basteiro Cesar, both of Storm Lake, obtained checks from the victim knowingly forged and passed the checks at financial institutions without the victim's knowledge or consent.
On Jan. 26, Storm Lake Police arrested Torrejon Pupo and Basteiro Cesar in connection with the incident. The women face charges of ongoing criminal conduct, a class B felony; two counts of forgery, a class D felony; and two counts of second-degree theft, a class D felony.
Basteiro Cesar and Torrejon Pupo were booked and held at the Buena Vista County Jail on $10,000 bond.
Drugs in jail can land you in jail
It's a big hassle when they find your drugs during the jail booking -- it's almost like having a regular tube of toothpaste in your bag at the airport.
A Sioux City woman is facing charges after contraband was found on her as she was booked into jail for an unrelated matter.
At around 2:46 a.m. Jan. 29, 46-year-old Darla J. Larsen-Provost of Sioux City was being booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a warrant out of Plymouth County, according to a criminal complaint.
She "was warned several times prior and during a search of (her) person, that if any contraband made it into the jail it would be a felony" but she maintained she had nothing, according to the complaint.
A small plastic container, with .08 grams of methamphetamine, was found in her brassiere during a search.
Larsen-Provost faces a charge of introducing intoxicants or drugs into an institution, a class D felony. She was held in the Woodbury County Jail on $4,000 bond.