Siouxland Strange: Drugs in jail can land you ... in jail

Drugs in jail can land you in jail

It's a big hassle when they find your drugs during the jail booking -- it's almost like having a regular tube of toothpaste in your bag at the airport.

A Sioux City woman is facing charges after contraband was found on her as she was booked into jail for an unrelated matter.

At around 2:46 a.m. Jan. 29, 46-year-old Darla J. Larsen-Provost of Sioux City was being booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a warrant out of Plymouth County, according to a criminal complaint.

She "was warned several times prior and during a search of (her) person, that if any contraband made it into the jail it would be a felony" but she maintained she had nothing, according to the complaint.

A small plastic container, with .08 grams of methamphetamine, was found in her brassiere during a search.

Larsen-Provost faces a charge of introducing intoxicants or drugs into an institution, a class D felony. She was held in the Woodbury County Jail on $4,000 bond.

