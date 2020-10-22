Siouxland Strange: Dumping your roof on the roadway?

Whose roof is this?
You can't just dump your roof on the roadway, it's bad for the -- wildlife, or something. And the county certainly won't be happy about it.
According to an Oct. 14 Facebook post by the Cherokee County Iowa Roads Department, a large pile of shingles and other debris was discovered on I Avenue, a gravel road about a half mile south of Highway 3, east of Cleghorn.
"Let us know if you need directions to the County Landfill. Otherwise, we will have to use county resources for the cleanup efforts," the roads department wrote in the post.
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office was notified of the roofing-material-dumping incident, and in a separate Facebook post asked the public for information on it.
Coty Wolthuis, 31, and Jason Archer, 40, both of Spencer, turned themselves in on Oct. 14 to Spencer police, who had been investigating the Feb. 14 incident.
According to court documents, Wolthuis admitted that a few days prior to the staged robbery, she had taken home approximately $2,000 from the store rather than depositing it in the bank. She told police she had planned to replace the money with her paycheck, but was unable to do so, leading her to plan the fake robbery with Archer to cover up the theft.
On Feb. 14, while no other employees were in the store at 800 S. Grand Ave., Archer and Wolthuis took approximately $3,000 from the store's safe. Wolthuis drove Archer from the store and then reported to police that she had been robbed at gunpoint, court documents said.
Wolthuis faces two counts of second-degree theft and single counts of conspiracy to commit a felony and making false reports. Archer was charged with second-degree theft, third-degree burglary and conspiracy to commit a felony.
