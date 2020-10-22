Siouxland Strange: Dumping your roof on the roadway?

Whose roof is this?

You can't just dump your roof on the roadway, it's bad for the -- wildlife, or something. And the county certainly won't be happy about it.

According to an Oct. 14 Facebook post by the Cherokee County Iowa Roads Department, a large pile of shingles and other debris was discovered on I Avenue, a gravel road about a half mile south of Highway 3, east of Cleghorn.

"Let us know if you need directions to the County Landfill. Otherwise, we will have to use county resources for the cleanup efforts," the roads department wrote in the post.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office was notified of the roofing-material-dumping incident, and in a separate Facebook post asked the public for information on it.

The fake Casey's robbery

The coverup is usually worse than the crime. In this case, it was also somewhat theatrical.