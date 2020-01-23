Siouxland Strange: Eight charges, but at least they're misdemeanors ... mostly

Don't bring that stuff to O'Brien County
A Sioux City man was arrested Jan. 14 for possession of methamphetamine after being involved in a vehicle rollover near Sanborn, Iowa.
The O'Brien County Communications Center received a report of a rollover accident near Sanborn at 9:13 a.m. Jan. 14. A Sanborn police officer who responded to the call found the vehicle unoccupied, but later found the driver at the Casey's convenience store in Sanborn, according to a news release from the O'Brien County Sheriff's Office.
The driver, Amber Dickinson, of Sioux City, told police she had a passenger named Zach. An O'Brien County Sheriff's Deputy then found Zachary Hayes hiding behind Don's Coop in Sanborn. A background check revealed that Hayes, 23, of Sioux City, was wanted in Woodbury County for a probation violation. Hayes was arrested, and authorities found him in possession of 180 grams of crystal meth.
Hayes was charged with intent to deliver methamphetamine, a Class B felony, failure to affix a drug tax stamp, a Class D felony, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
A traffic accident report was filed, and Dickinson was charged with failure to maintain control.
You have free articles remaining.
So very many charges
At least they're mostly simple misdemeanors.
A South Dakota woman is facing eight charges after an incident in which authorities found her in a stolen vehicle stopped on the highway in Northwest Iowa.
According to a press release from the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 14 the sheriff's department received a report of a vehicle stopped in the 1600 block of county road A-18, facing the wrong way in the travel portion of the roadway.
Upon arrival, deputies discovered that the vehicle was reported stolen out of Sioux Falls. The driver initially refused to identify herself and tried to drive away.
She was eventually identified as Kara Greger, 19, of Lake Andes, South Dakota. She faces the following charges:
- Possession of stolen property, second degree (a class D felony)
- Interference with official acts (a simple misdemeanor)
- Providing false identification information (a simple misdemeanor)
- Driving without a license (a simple misdemeanor)
- Violation of financial liability (a simple misdemeanor)
- Stopping on paved portion of roadway (a simple misdemeanor)
- Reckless driving (a simple misdemeanor)
- Failure to obey a traffic control device (a simple misdemeanor)
The investigation is ongoing and more charges are pending.