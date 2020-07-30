Siouxland Strange: Firebug arrested

By the evening hours July 26 it appeared as though a partial cleanup job had begun -- either by painting over the graffiti or possibly power-washing the structure -- as the graffiti was considerably fainter than it appeared earlier in the day.

Just a month earlier, on June 25, Sioux City Police arrested a Sioux City man in connection with a vandalism incident at the bandshell that was much the same as the one this weekend.

The suspect in the June vandalism case, 23-year-old Esteven A. Avila, was found in Grandview Park in the early morning hours June 25 and was charged with criminal mischief and meth-related charges.

City crews had cleaned up the bandshell, a 1930s structure listed on the National Register of Historic Places, later that same day after the June vandalism.