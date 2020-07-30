Siouxland Strange: Firebug arrested

The poor, poor bandshell
The bandshell is an innocent victim in all this.
The Grandview Park bandshell was targeted with graffiti again the weekend of July 25, just a month after a similar incident of vandalism.
Sioux City Police Sgt. Jeremy McClure said the bandshell was spray painted either the night of July 25 or the morning of July 26. The department had not made any arrests and did not have any suspects as of July 26.
Phrases visible on the bandshell Sunday included "No Justice No Peace," a protest expression commonly seen after incidents of police misconduct, as well as the letters "FTP," an abbreviation for an obscene anti-police phrase.
By the evening hours July 26 it appeared as though a partial cleanup job had begun -- either by painting over the graffiti or possibly power-washing the structure -- as the graffiti was considerably fainter than it appeared earlier in the day.
Just a month earlier, on June 25, Sioux City Police arrested a Sioux City man in connection with a vandalism incident at the bandshell that was much the same as the one this weekend.
The suspect in the June vandalism case, 23-year-old Esteven A. Avila, was found in Grandview Park in the early morning hours June 25 and was charged with criminal mischief and meth-related charges.
City crews had cleaned up the bandshell, a 1930s structure listed on the National Register of Historic Places, later that same day after the June vandalism.
McClure encouraged anyone with information on the vandalism to contact the Sioux City Police Department.
Firebug arrested
A Sioux City man was arrested July 19 in connection with fires set in Sioux City.
Howard Wanned, 45, was charged with setting a July 12 fire that damaged a garage and car at a home that is under construction. He was accused of setting fires a week later that caused minor damage at Pulaski Park.
Wanned was arrested July 19 on charges of second-degree arson, first-degree criminal mischief and two counts of third-degree arson.
According to court documents, Wanned took wood at a job site in the 4600 block of Peters Avenue, put it into a trash can that already contained paper and other construction material, then moved it next to an overhead garage door and set it on fire. The fire destroyed the overhead door and damaged siding on the garage and house and a 2017 Buick Lacrosse parked inside the garage. The damage was estimated at more than $10,000.
Wanned is charged with setting fire to the contents of a garbage can at Pulaski Park, 2400 Vine Ave., at 2:11 p.m. July 19 and destroying the garbage can. According to court documents, Wanned also placed a wooden pallet against a storage shed door at the park. Witnesses saw him trying to ignite the pallet. Damage to the building was minor, court documents said.
