You know you have a drug problem when you can't remember your imaginary friends' names.
According to a criminal complaint, at around 1:47 p.m. Aug. 13, 29-year-old Noe Lucio Serrano of Sioux City was riding in the front seat a 2006 Toyota Tundra in the 3500 block of Gordon Drive. Between Serrano's feet on the vehicle's floorboard was a backpack, which he told officers a "friend" gave him.
The backpack contained a .177 caliber air pistol, a digital gram scale, a methamphetamine smoking pipe with burnt residue and a small plastic bag which contained white residue that tested positive for methamphetamine.
Serrano faces charges of possession of methamphetamine, first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia and a firearms violation. He was held in the Woodbury County Jail on $1,500 bond.
Drunk and very disorderly
There were so many ways to avoid this.
Welcome back! You've reached your free article limit. Become a member to help support our work.
A Sioux City woman is facing a serious misdemeanor charge of assault on an officer after she reportedly struck an officer during a police encounter she initiated.
According to a criminal complaint, at around 4:33 a.m. Aug. 14, Sioux City Police Officers were called to the Palmer House hotel, 3440 Gordon Dr., for an "assault/gun call." Victoria Jean Hinman, 49, told officers that she was assaulted in her hotel room by a 16-year-old male who was brandishing a shotgun.
Her report proved false and it was determined that she had no injuries. She had to be collected off the floor and was hostile and uncooperative with emergency personnel, visibly intoxicated, with bloodshot, watery eyes and the smell of alcohol on her breath.
As officers prepared to arrest Hinman for public intoxication, she slapped a piece of breathalyzer equipment from the hand of a police sergeant, striking him in the wrist.
Hinman was charged with public intoxication, filing false reports and assault on a police officer. She was held in the Woodbury County Jail on $1,000 bond.
Daniel R. Alfaro
Christopher Jacob Bauer
Richard Robert Cote
Julio Lopez Cross
Carvell Seaman England
Jamaal Otis Ferguson
James Gregory Gloria
Levi Leonard Hamilton
Danny Lee Hansen
Darious Lee Johnson
Yosef Tesfu Kahsay
John Wayne Lindgren
Daniel Richard Martin
Tara Ann Martin
Kenneth Leo McCullough
Mandy Marie Miller
Skyler Joseph Peterson
Salomon Rojas
Wanya Rayon-Shaquille Scott
Brea Mercedes Thomas
Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News
Receive email alerts as soon as breaking news posts.
Copyright 2019 Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated, dba Sioux City Journal, 515 Pavonia St. Sioux City, IA
Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated is an indirect subsidiary of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated
| Terms of Use | Privacy Policy