Four pounds of crank
They could have bought a very nice house with all that meth.
Two men were arrested on multiple charges by the Storm Lake Police Department May 2, after officers seized drugs with a value of $282,000 and several guns and assault rifles.
In a release, the department reported the arrests of Billy Fang, 28, and Marvin Moua, 34, both of Storm Lake. The department's tactical entry team and the Buena Vista Sheriff's Office on Thursday executed a search warrant for a home in the 1000 block of East Ninth Street, and reported finding four pounds of crystal methamphetamine.
Fang was arrested on several drug charges, including possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and two counts of trafficking stolen weapons.
The weapons seized during the arrests included two hand guns, two assault rifles, including some stolen in other states.
Police said Moua's car was seized, and the street value of the seized drugs is estimated at more than $282,000. Both men were booked on $100,000 bond in Buena Vista County Jail.
Prank call panic
This wasn't one of those "is-your-refrigerator-running?" prank calls.
The Sioux City Police Department said a 12-year-old boy made a prank call about an alleged shooting West High School just before noon April 30, which caused police to respond to two schools.
The boy, who police did not name because he is a juvenile, has been charged with making a false police report, which is a serious misdemeanor, Lt. Chris Groves said in a press release.
Just before noon April 30, the city communication center received a call that a shooting had occurred at West High.
A communication from the district to parents was sent in the early afternoon. That message said police confirmed the call originated near North Middle School, so police also responded there, and determined that school was also safe.
Groves said officers went to both locations to ensure there was no risk for students. He said the investigation continues, to determine if other juveniles were involved in the prank.