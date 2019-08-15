Gunfight at the Harrington Loop
The house is the real victim here.
Four people were jailed last week after police say they drove to a Sergeant Bluff home, threatened to kill the residents and fired gunshots at the house.
The incident was triggered by a dispute over a $600 purchase of methamphetamine, according to court documents.
Arrested and charged were:
-- Raymond Nieman, 38, of Sioux City, on charges of conspiracy, felon in possession of a firearm, aggravated assault, terroristic threats, eluding and carrying a dangerous weapon.
-- Erwin Scott, 23, Sioux City, conspiracy, felon in possession of a firearm, aggravated assault, terroristic threats and going armed with intent.
-- Lesandro Alvizo-Allison, 20, Sioux City, conspiracy, felon in possession of a firearm and terroristic threats.
-- Jennifer Crook, 35, Sioux City, conspiracy and carrying a dangerous weapon.
All were held in the Woodbury County Jail on bonds of $20,000.
According to court documents, at 9:14 p.m. Aug. 7, five people drove to a house in the 1500 block of Harrington Loop armed with two .22-caliber rifles, a baseball bat and a gas can to settle the drug debt.
While they argued with two of the home's occupants in the driveway, one of them fired a shot. The victims ran to the house and reported hearing a second shot hit the frame of the door. Police located a bullet hole and removed a slug from the frame, court documents said.
Neighbors reported hearing the four ask for their money and threaten to kill the home's residents and burn the house down. They reported hearing three gunshots fired at the house, which was occupied by three adults and three children.
Officers responding to a call of shots fired saw a white van leaving the scene and stopped it at Second and F streets. The van stopped briefly, then sped away before it was involved in a crash near 210 Front St. The van's occupants fled on foot. Four were captured and arrested. Court documents do not say if the fifth person was located.
Inside the van, police located the two rifles, baseball bat, gas can, a Halloween mask and a safe with unknown contents, court documents said.