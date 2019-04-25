Helzberg Diamonds got knocked over
Won't his fiancé be surprised.
A mystery man escaped a Sioux City jewelry store March 28 with three diamond engagement rings valued at $30,000, according to an April 17 Facebook post from the Sioux City Police Department.
The suspect on March 28 spent a few hours in Helzberg Diamonds at the Southern Hills Mall "shopping" for a diamond ring for his girlfriend. At around 9 p.m. the man grabbed three rings and ran out of the store.
He was seen leaving the area in what appeared to be a red Dodge pickup truck.
Police are seeking help identifying the man. Anyone with information on this person is encouraged to call Detective Gina Roberts at 712-279-6369, or Crime Stoppers at 712-258-TIPS and remain anonymous. A cash reward may be available for information that leads to an arrest.
Drugs, guns and Walmart
Maybe it's better to keep your personal drug arguments private, rather than broadcasting the problem to everyone at Walmart.
A Laurens, Iowa, man was arrested in the wee hours April 17 after he reportedly threatened people at the Storm Lake Walmart with a handgun in a dispute over drugs.
According to a press release from the Storm Lake Police Department, at around 1:36 a.m. April 17, officers were dispatched to the Storm Lake Walmart where a person was reportedly threatening people at the store with a handgun.
People in the store told officers that 21-year-old Christian Eberle of Laurens, pointed a handgun with a green laser at two people as they were exiting the store following a verbal argument in the store. Eberle then fled the store in a white sedan with two other people.
Shortly before 2 a.m., Buena Vista County deputies located the vehicle and its occupants at 123 Highway Street in Albert City, Iowa.
The SLPD responded to Albert City and transported all three occupants of the vehicle, including Eberle, with the sheriff’s department to the Storm Lake Police Station for questioning.
At approximately 6:15 a.m., the SLPD executed a search warrant on the impounded vehicle and located and seized a custom-built 9 mm semi-automatic handgun with an attached green laser sight along with two high-capacity magazines loaded with approximately 80 rounds of 9 mm ammunition.
The SLPD charged Eberle with four counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and one count of carrying weapons (all aggravated misdemeanors.) He was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on a $10,000 bond.
The two other people in the vehicle were questioned and released.
No injuries were reported.