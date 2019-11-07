Siouxland Strange: Huffing in a cornfield

You keep setting fires like that, and pretty soon nobody will want you to be a guest in their house.

According to a criminal complaint and affidavit, at around 8:14 a.m. Oct. 12, 31-year-old Krystal Marie Reyes set fire to a residence at the 1200 block of West 14th Street, where she had been staying on and off with another woman and a man. The other woman and the man were renting the house.