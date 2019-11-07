Siouxland Strange: Huffing in a cornfield

Emily Post's cardinal rule: Don't set your hosts' place on fire
You keep setting fires like that, and pretty soon nobody will want you to be a guest in their house.
A Sioux City woman was booked into the Woodbury County Jail Nov. 1, weeks after she allegedly set fire to a west side residence and stole a truck.
According to a criminal complaint and affidavit, at around 8:14 a.m. Oct. 12, 31-year-old Krystal Marie Reyes set fire to a residence at the 1200 block of West 14th Street, where she had been staying on and off with another woman and a man. The other woman and the man were renting the house.
That morning, authorities said, Reyes asked the other woman to drive her to Hy-Vee to cash a check, which the woman agreed to do. As they were preparing to leave, the woman found Reyes spraying lighter fluid on the carpet at the base of the stairwell leading upstairs; Reyes had used a ladder to obstruct the stairway.
Their male roommate, meanwhile, was asleep upstairs.
Reyes set fire to a roll of paper towels, and despite the other woman's efforts to stop the flames, a vacuum cleaner caught fire. Amid the commotion Reyes fled the residence and stole a truck owned by the male roommate's mother, driving away as the woman attempted to remove her belongings.
The flames were extinguished when the male roommate doused them with water.
Reyes was later apprehended with the stolen truck in Lincoln, Nebraska, and was booked into the Woodbury County Jail Nov. 1. She faces a charge of first-degree arson, a class B felony, and was held on $20,000 bond.
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
First courthouse
Courthouse construction
Courthouse construction
Courthouse drawing
Courthouse dome
'Western Architect'
'Western Architect'
Courthouse and City Hall
Woodbury County Courthouse
Courthouse interior
Light fixtures
Courthouse mail chute
Courthouse security
Courthouse elevators
Courtroom repairs
Courthouse terra cotta
Courthouse terra cotta
Election Watch Party
Courthouse repair
Courthouse architecture
Courthouse architecture
Courthouse exterior
Tags
Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.
Sign up now for our Breaking News email!
Mason Dockter
Lifestyles Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.