Siouxland Strange: 'I told you it was stolen'

'I told you it was stolen when I gave it to you'

There appears to have been a serious miscommunication about the ownership status of a certain SUV.

According to a criminal complaint, at around 9:48 p.m. Jan. 3, North Sioux City Police Officers stopped a 2005 GMC Envoy leaving a casino and heading south on Military Road. The driver didn't pull over until the vehicle was within the limits of Sioux City.

The GMC was stopped because it was listed stolen out of Walthill, Nebraska.

The driver, 37-year-old Sandra Medina of South Sioux City, was seen tossing a glass pipe with white residue from her person. In the middle console of the vehicle was a red Solo cup containing a mix of alcohol and orange juice, and Medina was reportedly carrying a half-empty bottle of vodka and a bottle of orange juice in her purse.

Medina's license, according to the complaint, is suspended in Nebraska. She told officers she was unaware the vehicle had been stolen.

After she was read her Miranda rights, Medina called an unidentified male and put him on speaker, telling him she was in jail and the car was stolen. The male replied, "I told you it was stolen when I gave it to you." Medina denied having been told that.

Medina faces charges including second-degree theft (a class D felony), open container in a vehicle (a simple misdemeanor), driving without a license (a simple misdemeanor) and possession of drug paraphernalia (a simple misdemeanor). She was held in the Woodbury County Jail on $3,000 bond.

