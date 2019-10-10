Dudley did bad
Pretty brazen, walking out of a store with beer shoved into your pants like that.
A Sioux City man was arrested Oct. 2 after he allegedly stole items from various stores in the area of Hamilton Boulevard.
According to a criminal, at around 11:20 a.m. Oct. 2, 30-year-old Dudley Lee Blackbird, listed as a transient, walked into Sam's Mini Mart, 923 W. Seventh St., and concealed beer in his pants, walking out of the store without paying for it. The beer had a value listed at $3.
At around 7:19 that evening, Blackbird went to Cricket Wireless, 820 Hamilton Blvd., where he broke a display case and took an Apple iPhone 8 Plus, fleeing the store with it. The phone had a value listed at $527, while the case had a value of $147.22.
Around that same time, he went to McDonald's at 728 Hamilton Blvd., where he grabbed a cookie over the counter and left without paying for it. Though the cookie itself had a value of only $1, he contaminated all the other cookies in the tray, which had a value of $8.
Blackbird, who already has multiple convictions for theft, was arrested and charged with three counts of third-degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor. He was held in the Woodbury County Jail on $2,000 bond.
Tax evasion at a gentlemen's steakhouse
The owner of a gentlemen's steakhouse in Spencer is facing multiple felony charges.
According to a statement released by the Spencer Police Department, 36-year-old Christopher Burg, who owns Southside Grill, was arrested at 2:24 p.m. Oct. 3 in the 700 block of Grand Avenue as a result of a traffic stop.
Burg was then served an arrest warrant charging him with seven counts of fraudulent sales practices over $10,000, class C felonies; three counts of fraudulent sales practices under $10,000, class D felonies; 10 counts of sales tax evasion, class D felonies; four counts of sales tax violation-permit revoked, aggravated misdemeanors; and one count of ongoing criminal conduct, a class B felony.
According to the statement, Burg's arrest stems from a joint investigation by the Spencer Police Department, Iowa Department of Revenue, the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division and the Clay County Attorney's Office.
Burg was held at the Clay County Jail in lieu of $200,000 bond.