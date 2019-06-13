Not at the library!
A Sioux City man found out that being noisy isn't the only behavior prohibited at the library.
According to a criminal complaint, 44-year-old Leroy McFarland of Sioux City was arrested May 31 on charges including indecent exposure and drug paraphernalia after a library patron found him pleasuring himself inside the Sioux City Public Library, 529 Pierce St.
The woman was walking in the library when she turned a corner and saw McFarland sitting with a certain part of his anatomy exposed through his pants, using his hands "to pleasure himself." McFarland reportedly looked surprised upon seeing the woman, covered himself with a sweatshirt and said, "Oh, hi."
She notified library staff, and an officer approached McFarland, who was still pleasuring himself under the sweatshirt. When the officer asked him to step outside, he said he needed to use the bathroom, and continued using the sweatshirt to cover himself.
While McFarland was placed under arrest, officers found three sex toys on him, as well as a glass pipe of the type used for drugs and a pen tube that McFarland said he used for drugs.
Parking lot fight
Those parking lots in Storm Lake are getting out of hand.
According to a news release from the Storm Lake Police Department, at around 1:43 a.m. June 7, officers were notified of a large fight that allegedly occurred in or near the parking lot at AWAYSIS Park, 1490 E Lakeshore Dr. at around 12:50 a.m.
Police were advised that a 16-year-old male was visiting with some friends at the park when several car loads of males arrived at the park and confronted the male and his friends. A fight broke out and the 16-year-old was physically assaulted, sustaining a serious injury to his jaw.
Witnesses told police that during the altercation, some of the people entered a vehicle owned by a third party and reportedly stole items with a value of more than $800, then departed the area. The victim and his friends the drove around after the fight before reporting it at the police station.
The 16-year-old was transported from the police station to the Buena Vista Regional Medical Center by ambulance and was later transferred to a Sioux City medical center for treatment.
Police conducted a series of interviews and at around 3 a.m. found one of the suspects, identified as a 16-year-old male of Storm Lake, at a residence in the 1100 block of Erie Street. He was charged with third-degree burglary and rioting (both aggravated misdemeanors) and disorderly conduct (a simple misdemeanor.) He was processed and transported to the Youth Detention Facility in Cherokee pending a court date.
An investigation was continuing and the SLPD is working to identify others involved in the incident. Anyone with information about the incident can contact the SLPD at 712-732-8010.