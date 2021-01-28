Siouxland Strange: Loose cattle on I-29, and a harrowing moment in a small town

Cattle on the loose on I-29!

Having dozens of cows turned loose on Interstate 29 is a recipe for smoked ribs à la Buick.

The Woodbury County Sheriff's Office responded to an accident on Interstate 29's mile marker 136 at around 3:36 a.m. Jan. 20.

Upon arrival, deputies determined a cattle hauler had lost control. Because of the crash, dozens of cattle were loose in the travel portion of the interstate.

Several vehicles struck the cattle, according to a news release. For the safety of the motoring public, the south and north sides of the interstate was shut down for several hours.

Numerous agencies responded to assist in securing the scene and rounding up the cattle.

The Interstate was reopened at around 8 a.m. that morning.

