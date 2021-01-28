Siouxland Strange: Loose cattle on I-29, and a harrowing moment in a small town

Cattle on the loose on I-29!
Having dozens of cows turned loose on Interstate 29 is a recipe for smoked ribs à la Buick.
The Woodbury County Sheriff's Office responded to an accident on Interstate 29's mile marker 136 at around 3:36 a.m. Jan. 20.
Upon arrival, deputies determined a cattle hauler had lost control. Because of the crash, dozens of cattle were loose in the travel portion of the interstate.
Several vehicles struck the cattle, according to a news release. For the safety of the motoring public, the south and north sides of the interstate was shut down for several hours.
Numerous agencies responded to assist in securing the scene and rounding up the cattle.
The Interstate was reopened at around 8 a.m. that morning.
A harrowing moment at the Cleghorn Community Center
Cleghorn, Iowa, used to be the kind of place where a person could park a car without much risk of having it destroyed for no apparent reason.
On Jan. 19, the Cherokee County Sheriff's Department was dispatched to the Cleghorn Community Center, 102 W Grace Ave., for a report of criminal mischief.
During the investigation it was determined that 46-year-old Todd Brown, of Cleghorn, had smashed the hood and grille of another person's vehicle, according to a press release from the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.
Damage to the vehicle was estimated at more than $1,500.
An arrest warrant was requested and Brown was later arrested for second-degree criminal mischief, a class D felony. He was booked into the Cherokee County Jail without incident.