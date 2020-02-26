Siouxland Strange: More issues with the checks?

Again with the checks?
A Sioux City man has been jailed on allegations that he forged several checks, only a few months after he was arrested in a different check fraud case.
33-year-old William Sisemore of Sioux City was arrested Feb. 19 and is facing three charges of forgery (a class D felony), three charges of identity theft under $1,500 (an aggravated misdemeanor) and one count of third-degree theft (an aggravated misdemeanor).
Sisemore was arrested in September in a separate, but rather similar, stolen-check case.
According to a criminal complaint, on Nov. 26, the Sioux City Police Department took a report of three checks written on a closed account to purchase merchandise at Fleet Farm on Sunnybrook Drive. All three checks were drawn against the same Wells Fargo account.
Sisemore was seen on surveillance camera footage writing the checks. He wrote an ID number and date of birth of another person on the checks.
In August, Sisemore reportedly did the same thing at Fleet Farm on several occasions, to the tune of hundreds of dollars. He also allegedly passed other bad checks at Sioux City banks and other businesses during various points in July and August.
In an interview, Sisemore told police he is a recovering methamphetamine addict and that the items he purchased at Fleet Farm were to be exchanged for drugs. The ID he used on the checks was obtained from an unknown individual who goes by the name of "Red."
Psst -- need an alternator?
This is almost like that Johnny Cash song, except the lyrics don't mention anything about getting arrested.
An Alcester, South Dakota, man has pleaded not guilty to conducting a parts-selling scheme.
Christopher Day, 31, entered his plea Feb. 12 in U.S. District Court in Sioux Falls to 12 counts of wire fraud and eight counts of mail fraud. He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Day operated the scheme from 2015 to 2019 while working for Pedersen Machine in Beresford, South Dakota. He's accused of using the U.S. Postal Service to mail invoices for the fraudulent transactions involving a shell business in 2018 and 2019.
Day is accused of ordering parts for himself and reselling them online, making it appear as if the parts were ordered on behalf of his employer's customers. Day would then cancel the orders, but keep the parts.