Siouxland Strange: More issues with the checks?

Christopher Day, 31, entered his plea Feb. 12 in U.S. District Court in Sioux Falls to 12 counts of wire fraud and eight counts of mail fraud. He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Day operated the scheme from 2015 to 2019 while working for Pedersen Machine in Beresford, South Dakota. He's accused of using the U.S. Postal Service to mail invoices for the fraudulent transactions involving a shell business in 2018 and 2019.