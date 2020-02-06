Siouxland Strange: Mr. Squirrel died doing what he loved

Poor, poor squirrel

We should take heart that Mr. Squirrel died doing what he loved -- gnawing on electrical insulation and wreaking widespread havoc.

A large swath of people and businesses in the vicinity of Hamilton Boulevard and Stone Park Boulevard lost power the morning of Feb. 2.

MidAmerican Energy spokeswoman Tina Hoffman said the outage began around 9:45 a.m. The cause of the outage, she said, was "animal contact" with a power line that took out a substation.

"I've heard squirrel," Hoffman said. Squirrels are commonly implicated in this type of incident due to their propensity for chewing on electrical insulation and their ability to maneuver easily into inappropriate and dangerous places.

Nearby power lines caught fire and fell to the ground. Photos and videos of the incident circulating online showed extremely bright electric flashes, flames and billowing smoke near businesses and homes in the area.

