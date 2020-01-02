Siouxland Strange: On the second day of Christmas...

On the second day of Christmas...

Apparently someone was not feeling the Christmas spirit.

An Omaha man was taken into custody the morning of Dec. 26 after shooting at an Iowa state trooper, according to the Iowa State Patrol. He is expected to face charges including attempted murder.

The incident took place around 10 a.m. Dec. 26 near the water treatment plant at the 3100 block of South Lewis Boulevard. An Iowa state trooper pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation and discovered the vehicle's passenger, 27-year-old Anthony Walls of Omaha, had an active warrant for his arrest.

As the trooper prepared to take Walls into custody, he resisted and was tasered after a struggle, according to state patrol officials. He recovered and fled on foot, pursued by the trooper.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

During the pursuit, Walls pulled a .380 automatic and fired two shots at the trooper, who did not return fire. The trooper was not struck. Sioux City Police officers set up a perimeter to contain Walls.

Walls continued to flee east until about 10:20 a.m., when Sioux City Police officers forced him to the ground at gunpoint at the 3000 block of Lincoln Way.