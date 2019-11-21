Siouxland Strange: Package deliveries that lead to criminal charges

Van Tilburg was later released from the jail on a $2,000 unsecured bond.

Packages produce charges



Federal authorities have arrested a Sioux City man suspected of receiving large quantities of drugs from a fictitious California company through the mail.

A criminal complaint filed Nov. 7 in U.S. District Court in Sioux City says that Monee Yodprasit received 16 packages addressed to several aliases through the mail from June through October at his home.

Yodprasit, 42, was arrested Nov. 7 after officers executed a search warrant at a home in the 600 block of West Third Street and found 2.1 pounds of cocaine, 11.7 pounds of methamphetamine, 20 grams of heroin or fentanyl, two loaded handguns, a shotgun and $15,000-$20,000 in cash.

He faces a charge of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.