Siouxland Strange: Parking issue turned bow-and-arrow issue

Parking issue becomes a compound bow issue
No more "Robin Hood" or "William Tell" for you, all that bow-and-arrow nonsense has gone to your head.
A 46-year-old man brandishing a compound bow engaged in an armed standoff with the Sioux City Police Department the morning of Dec. 1.
According to a press release from the police department, officers arrived at the 1800 block of Rustin Street at 8:08 a.m. They discovered the man inside a residence with a compound bow and he began shooting arrows at the officers.
The subject was known to officers as having mental health problems.
Officers trained in crisis management made contact with the man over the phone. He made indications that he would provoke a violent confrontation with officers in an attempt to end his life.
After negotiations for a peaceful surrender were unsuccessful, officers deployed less than lethal munitions and chemical agents after which the man surrendered.
Officers immediately rendered aid for self-inflicted lacerations and Sioux City Fire Rescue transported him to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center for medical treatment and evaluation.
The man's name had not been released as of this writing. The disturbance was thought to be over parking issues.
Leave your guns at home, kid
They're probably going to have to have a school assembly about this.
A 17-year-old boy was charged with a felony for allegedly bringing a handgun to Sibley-Ocheyedan High School on Dec. 3.
Osceola County Sheriff's Lt. Seth Hofman said school administrators learned that the student had a handgun after he told other students about the weapon. The school was briefly locked down, according to Hofman.
The sheriff's office responded to a call from the school at 8:30 a.m. When deputies arrived, Hofman said the student was in the school office and the handgun had already been secured.
The student, who was arrested and charged with carrying a weapon on school property -- a class D felony, is being held at the Osceola County Jail, pending transfer to a juvenile detention facility.
