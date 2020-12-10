Siouxland Strange: Parking issue turned bow-and-arrow issue

The man's name had not been released as of this writing. The disturbance was thought to be over parking issues.

Leave your guns at home, kid

They're probably going to have to have a school assembly about this. A 17-year-old boy was charged with a felony for allegedly bringing a handgun to Sibley-Ocheyedan High School on Dec. 3.

Osceola County Sheriff's Lt. Seth Hofman said school administrators learned that the student had a handgun after he told other students about the weapon. The school was briefly locked down, according to Hofman.

The sheriff's office responded to a call from the school at 8:30 a.m. When deputies arrived, Hofman said the student was in the school office and the handgun had already been secured.