Grand Theft Auto, Hamilton Boulevard edition
A Macy, Nebraska, woman was arrested May 31 on accusations that she was involved in a 2017 carjacking in Sioux City.
Alisia Rangel-McCauley, 22, faces charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree theft and assault while participating in a felony.
According to court documents, Rangel-McCauley parked behind the female victim in a parking lot in the 1300 block of Hamilton Boulevard on May 27, 2017, and blocked her from leaving. Rangel-McCauley then approached the woman and demanded that she take her to buy food. After the victim called 911, court documents said, Rangel-McCauley's boyfriend, Eagleboy Freemont, reached into the car and tried to take the car keys while pointing a knife at the woman and threatening to stab her.
The woman fled from her car and left the keys in it. Freemont drove away with her car, followed by Rangel-McCauley in the second vehicle.
Freemont was later arrested in Nebraska after leading police on a high-speed chase on U.S. Highway 77 from South Sioux City to Thurston County.
Rangel-McCauley was arrested in Nebraska in possession of the victim's cellphone and wallet and sentenced in October 2017 in Dakota County to two years in prison for attempted possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, possession of methamphetamine and theft by receiving stolen property. She was released from the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women on May 23.
Freemont was sentenced in Dakota County to up to seven years in prison for charges related to the chase. He was sentenced in October in Woodbury County to 20 years in prison on burglary and theft charges.
Hell hath no fury
A Storm Lake woman was arrested late May 30 and charged with stabbing her estranged boyfriend.
Police say that Sharron Thomas, 48, stabbed the 39-year-old man once in the abdomen with a knife before she fled the scene.
Thomas was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on felony charges of willful injury and going armed with intent and misdemeanor charges of assault causing bodily injury, fifth-degree criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.
According to a Storm Lake Police Department news release, Thomas approached the man at approximately 11 p.m. in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 1500 block of North Seneca Street and they began arguing about a domestic dispute. The man told police that Thomas grabbed his cellphone and threw it on the ground, smashing it, before stabbing him. The man was able to avoid being stabbed a second time, and Thomas fled on foot.
While police officers were at the scene, they saw Thomas walking toward the apartment complex and arrested her.
The victim was described as being conscious and alert at the scene and was transported to the Buena Vista Regional Medical Center for treatment.