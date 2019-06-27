You dang kids and your revenge porn
This takes kissing and telling to a whole new level.
A Storm Lake teenager was arrested on charges related to sending an intimate video of himself and an ex-girlfriend to other people.
The Storm Lake Police Department in a June 21 release announced the arrest of Ignacio Negrete Ocampo Jr., 18, of Storm Lake. Police initially responded to a June 19 report of harassment, after a female said Negrete Ocampo had taken an intimate video without her consent in May.
Police said Negrete Ocampo sent the video to his ex-girlfriend and other juveniles in the community, and also sent threatening texts and messages to her. During the investigation, police learned Negrete Ocampo physically assaulted the female at his residence in the 100 block of Hudson Street on June 12, causing minor injuries.
He was arrested June 19 and charged with invasion of privacy, which is an aggravated misdemeanor, and second degree harassment, a serious misdemeanor.
Negrete Ocampo was booked into Buena Vista County Jail and held without bond.
Court Street counterfeiter
With customers like these, it's no wonder Kum & Go closed up their Court Street location.
A Sioux City woman was arrested June 21 after she attempted to pay for cigarettes and an energy drink at a convenience store with a counterfeit $50 bill.
According to a criminal complaint, Doua Lor, 34, went to the former Kum & Go convenience store (now the K&K Quick Corner), at 1401 Court St., to purchase cigarettes and an energy drink.
Lor attempted to pay her total, $17.42, with a fake $50 bill. The cashier was able to determine visually and electronically that the bill was a fake; Lor began to argue with the cashier.
When police arrived, Lor gave several inconsistent accounts of where the bill came from, and was acting and speaking erratically. Police believe this was an indication "she was under the influence of some type of drug." Lor was taken to the Woodbury County Jail and charged with fifth-degree fraudulent practice, a simple misdemeanor, and held on $600 bond.