Vanessa, Vanessa
Maybe the drugs made her forget her last name and date of birth.
A Sioux City woman was arrested in the early morning hours June 11 after she gave a false name and date of birth to police officers and then ran away from them -- but don't judge her too harshly, she was riding dirty while on probation.
According to a criminal complaint, at around 1:23 a.m. June 11, Vanessa Perez, 36, pulled over in a beige 2001 Nissan Pathfinder in the 1500 block of West Sixth Street and exited the vehicle with several other occupants, leaving all the car's windows rolled down.
Officers spoke with Perez as she walked along the sidewalk, asking if she had a driver's license, which she said she did not. She told officers her name was "Vanessa de la Cruz" and gave a birthdate a year older than her real one.
When she was asked about the name, she admitted her real name was Vanessa Perez, and told officers she was on probation. Then she began running west on the sidewalk, cutting through front yards to try and evade the officers.
Once she was in custody, she told the police she had "a lot of drugs in her purse." During a search, officers found 20.5 grams of methamphetamine, a digital scale with drug residue and a meth pipe with residue.
Her driver's license is suspended for non-payment of Iowa fines and has five withdrawals in effect. She was previously convicted of possession of a controlled substance on three separate occasions, most recently in May 2018, which was a felony conviction.
Perez was charged with possession with intent to deliver (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; driving with a suspended license; providing false information; failure to obey a probation officer; simple eluding; and failure to affix a drug tax stamp.
She was held in the Woodbury County Jail on $20,000 bond.