Siouxland Strange: Rough stuff on South John

Tafolla, 35, was charged with three counts of assaulting an officer, two counts of child endangerment and one count of interference with official acts. All are aggravated misdemeanors. He was held in the Woodbury County Jail on $10,000 bond.

Officers responded at about 2:22 a.m. March 7 to a report of a disturbance at a house in the 300 block of South John Street, where they encountered Tafolla, who after engaging officers outside, ran into the house and locked himself and his children, ages 11 and 4 years, inside a bathroom.

According to court documents, while officers attempted to negotiate with him, Tafolla, who they believed was under the influence of alcohol and methamphetamine, began to destroy the bathroom and told the children the officers were going to shoot him. He later told the 11-year-old that police were going to shoot and kill them.