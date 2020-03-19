Siouxland Strange: Rough stuff on South John

A most unfortunate incident on South John Street
A Sioux City man was arrested in the early morning hours March 7 after police say he barricaded himself inside a bathroom with his children and told them that officers planned to kill them.
Joshue Tafolla also is charged with biting two officers during his arrest and smashing a mirror over an officer's head.
Tafolla, 35, was charged with three counts of assaulting an officer, two counts of child endangerment and one count of interference with official acts. All are aggravated misdemeanors. He was held in the Woodbury County Jail on $10,000 bond.
Officers responded at about 2:22 a.m. March 7 to a report of a disturbance at a house in the 300 block of South John Street, where they encountered Tafolla, who after engaging officers outside, ran into the house and locked himself and his children, ages 11 and 4 years, inside a bathroom.
According to court documents, while officers attempted to negotiate with him, Tafolla, who they believed was under the influence of alcohol and methamphetamine, began to destroy the bathroom and told the children the officers were going to shoot him. He later told the 11-year-old that police were going to shoot and kill them.
After officers forced their way into the bathroom, the children ran out and Tafolla broke a mirror over an officer's head, cutting him, court documents said.
Tafolla then bit the officer on the right hand, causing a severe cut on a finger. He then bit another officer on the hand, which caused swelling. After he was detained, Tafolla continued to fight and spit at officers, kicking several of them along with a jailer, and spat at a nurse at the hospital.
A "prosecutor alert" in the case noted that Tafolla "has a lengthy history of violence towards officers and family/public. Tafolla on several incidents has put his children's lives and mental wellbeing at risk and has shown time and again he will return and continue the same behavior, as soon as he is allowed."