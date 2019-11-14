Siouxland Strange: Rubber checks for sex

The investigation is ongoing, Simmons said, and pending the outcome, it's possible that other charges could be filed against Sandifer or the five males involved.

Court records show that Sandifer interfered with DCI agents who were preparing to search his room on Oct. 23. A complaint filed in Woodbury County District Court said that Sandifer began yelling at an agent in the hallway outside his room and refused to comply with her order to get on the ground. A second agent helped get Sandifer to the ground, and the agents informed him that his room was going to be searched and they would need to seize his cell phone. Sandifer refused to turn over the phone and started typing on it after being ordered to turn it over. The complaint did not say if the agents ultimately seized the phone.