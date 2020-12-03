Siouxland Strange: Sherlock arrested after slow pursuit

Sherlock arrested after slow pursuit

Maybe this is one of those events that was a little too tedious for the Arthur Conan Doyle books.

A Hinton, Iowa, man was arrested on various charges after a slow pursuit in Plymouth County.

On Nov. 22, the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle on County Road C-60 in Plymouth County, according to a press release from the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office.

The vehicle failed to yield, and a slow-speed pursuit began near Hinton. After a short time, the vehicle pulled into a farm residence off 300th Street.

The driver was identified as Justin Ronni Sherlock, 25, of Hinton. Sherlock was arrested and taken to the Plymouth County Jail, where field sobriety tests were administered. He failed these sobriety tests and was booked into the jail.

Sherlock faces charges including second-offense operating while intoxicated, eluding, driving with a suspended license and driving with an open container of alcohol.

The Plymouth County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Hinton Police Department.

