Siouxland Strange: Stealing a hookah?

The burglars took my hookah

In terms of ergonomics, a hookah is an odd thing to steal -- it's big, awkwardly shaped, fragile and difficult to carry around or conceal.

A man and woman were arrested several days after they allegedly stole a variety of things from a Sioux City apartment.

Sometime between 11 p.m. and 1:15 a.m. the night of Feb. 11, Larry Williams, 36, and Kimberly Rausch, 31, both listed as transients of Sioux City, worked together to manipulate the lock and latch of an apartment at a building at 1901 Pierce St., according to criminal complaint documents.

Rausch acted as a lookout while Williams used tools to open the door.

Once the door opened, Williams and Rausch went in and stole "a variety of items," including a hookah, jewelry, an iPad, a Bluetooth speaker and clothing. Some of these items were later found hidden in the building, according to the complaint documents.

The crime was caught on camera. Williams and Rausch also caused damage in other parts of the building -- they forced open a door to another apartment in the building and went inside, but found it vacant.