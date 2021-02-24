Siouxland Strange: Stealing a hookah?

The burglars took my hookah
In terms of ergonomics, a hookah is an odd thing to steal -- it's big, awkwardly shaped, fragile and difficult to carry around or conceal.
A man and woman were arrested several days after they allegedly stole a variety of things from a Sioux City apartment.
Sometime between 11 p.m. and 1:15 a.m. the night of Feb. 11, Larry Williams, 36, and Kimberly Rausch, 31, both listed as transients of Sioux City, worked together to manipulate the lock and latch of an apartment at a building at 1901 Pierce St., according to criminal complaint documents.
Rausch acted as a lookout while Williams used tools to open the door.
Once the door opened, Williams and Rausch went in and stole "a variety of items," including a hookah, jewelry, an iPad, a Bluetooth speaker and clothing. Some of these items were later found hidden in the building, according to the complaint documents.
The crime was caught on camera. Williams and Rausch also caused damage in other parts of the building -- they forced open a door to another apartment in the building and went inside, but found it vacant.
Rausch and Williams both face a charge of third-degree burglary. Both were booked into the Woodbury County Jail on Feb. 17 and held on $5,000 bond.
Footprints in the snow
It takes a lot of grit to try to hide from the cops in a stranger's closet. But as evasion tactics go, this one can readily backfire when there's snow on the ground.
A Mapleton, Iowa woman was jailed on multiple counts after she rolled her truck then fled and hid inside a stranger's home.
At around 3:35 a.m. Feb. 13, a Woodbury County Sheriff's Deputy found a black 2002 Chevrolet Suburban that had rolled into a ditch near the intersection of Old Highway 141 and Hancock Avenue, in rural Woodbury County, according to criminal complaint documents.
The deputy followed a single set of footprints in the snow leading away from the accident to an occupied rural residence on Hancock Avenue, northeast of Hornick. The footprints went to the south side of the residence, where the deputy found a basement window broken.
A search warrant was issued, and 39-year-old Andrea Gross of Mapleton was found hiding in a bedroom closet, according to the complaint. Gross admitted she did not know whose house she was in. Her driver's license was found to be barred.
The broken basement window will cost approximately $300 to replace.
Gross was arrested and booked into the Woodbury County Jail on charges including trespassing, fourth-degree criminal mischief, third-degree burglary and driving while barred. She was held on $5,000 bond.