Sticky fingers, hot car, lead foot
What started as a shoplifting trip turned into a whole other thing.
A man suspected of stealing from Walmart was placed in custody after leading authorities on a chase into rural Dakota County June 27.
Ayonnie Duncan, formerly of Omaha, was arrested on charges of flight to avoid arrest, theft by shoplifting, third-degree assault, theft by receiving stolen property, driving while revoked and willful reckless driving.
According to a South Sioux City Police news release, officers at about 2:05 p.m. were called to Walmart, 1601 Cornhusker Drive, where store workers had tried to detain a male suspected of shoplifting before he fled in a vehicle and nearly hit another vehicle.
The vehicle was located and failed to stop for officers in the area of West 25th Street and U.S. Highway 77. A pursuit ensued on U.S. Highway 20 west into the Jackson area. South Sioux City police and Dakota County Sheriff's deputies located the empty car west of Willis. Duncan was found west of Willis at about 5:57 p.m. and taken into custody without incident.
Investigators learned that the vehicle involved in the chase had been reported as stolen in Sioux Falls.
Keep an eye on those patient files
It seems a certain eye clinic manager developed an eye for the finer things. Or maybe she just spotted a nifty way to steal a whole bunch of money.
The manager of two branches of a Sioux City eye clinic has been charged in a scheme in which she reportedly stole more than $6,000 and made copies of patient records to take out loans.
According to a criminal complaint filed June 25, Amy Inniss-Reyes, 36, of Sioux City, was working as a manager of Exact Eye Care branches at 431 Pierce St. and 2513 Hamilton Blvd. Between April 19 and May 30, she used credit card portals at Exact Eye Care to run three of her own credit cards for five separate refund transactions.
In all, the fraudulent refunds from both locations netted her $6,110.20 as a credit on her cards.
Inniss-Reyes also admitted to making copies of patients' personal records and taking them home to her kitchen, where she planned to use the patients' identities to take out loans. Twenty patient records were found at her residence.
She faces charges of tampering with records, an aggravated misdemeanor, and second-degree theft, a class D felony. In addition to her charges in Woodbury County, Inniss-Reyes faces an extradition to Colorado, where she has been charged with identity theft and theft of between $300 and $700.