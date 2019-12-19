Siouxland Strange: The aisle 209 scam

The aisle 209 scam

He didn't have the receipt for his returns, yet he still got his gift card.

A Sioux City man was jailed after he allegedly stole items from Menards then returned them in exchange for gift cards.

According to a criminal complaint, at around 8:51 a.m. Nov. 30, 51-year-old Tracy Lee McKnight, listed as a transient of Sioux City, visited the Menards store at 5900 Gordon Drive.

Menards employees witnessed McKnight select several items in aisle 209 and "conceal it on his person." The items were small, high value items, such as drill bits, with a total value of $333.68.

McKnight then went to the checkout lanes and bought a soda, walking outside without paying for the concealed merchandise.

Several minutes later, McKnight returned the items in exchange for a Menards Gift Certificate worth $333.68.

He was later located and admitted to taking the items. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail Dec. 13 and faces three counts of fourth-degree theft, a serious misdemeanor.

Pursuit-y McGee

A Sioux City man was arrested Dec. 11 after leading officers on a pursuit that topped speeds of 100 miles per hour.