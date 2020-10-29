Siouxland Strange: The allure of the pretty, pretty diamonds

Ryan Johnson was arrested Oct. 16 on two counts of first-degree theft and is being held in the Woodbury County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

According to court documents, Johnson entered Kay Jewelers at Southern Hills Mall on Feb. 1, 2019, and asked to see two diamond rings, valued at $14,000 and $8,000, and took them outside to look at them in natural light. Once outside, he fled with the rings.

On March 28, 2019, court documents said, Johnson went to Helzberg Jewelers at the mall and asked to see two diamond rings, valued at $12,000 and $8,000, and a loose diamond valued at $10,000. When the items were removed from the display case, Johnson snatched them and fled the store. The theft was captured on surveillance video.