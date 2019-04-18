{{featured_button_text}}

Riding dirty and going the wrong way

He would've gotten away with it, too, if it weren't for these meddling one-way streets. 

A Sergeant Bluff man was arrested in Sioux City April 11 on drug charges after police found him driving the wrong way down a one-way street. 

According to a Woodbury County criminal complaint, at around 9:34 p.m. April 11, 48-year-old Christopher Haig of Sergeant Bluff was pulled over driving a 2004 Oldsmobile Bravada the wrong way down a one-way street downtown. 

Haig was found to not have a valid driver's license, the vehicle's registration was expired and he was in possession of methamphetamine, a variety of controlled pills in an unmarked case without a prescription and a glass pipe with residue. 

He was held in the Woodbury County Jail on charges including driving without a license, failure to obey traffic control device, possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of prescription drugs without a prescription and expired registration. 

Your bond is a lot more than those groceries

There's no such thing as a free lunch -- nor are there any free groceries or beer. 

A Sioux City man was arrested April 9 after he tried to shoplift beer and groceries and attacked a grocery store employee. 

According to a Woodbury County criminal complaint, at around 3:23 p.m. April 9, 62-year-old Richard Wrenn of Sioux City was in Sav-A-Lot, 1730 Pierce St., and walked out without paying for $18.41 worth of beer and groceries. 

When Sav-A-Lot employees tried to confront Wrenn, he hit one of them and left a red mark on her wrist. 

Wrenn was arrested and charged with aggravated theft, an aggravated misdemeanor, and held in the Woodbury County Jail on $2,000 bond. The bond amount is more than 100 times the price of the groceries. 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2019 The Sioux City Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments