Riding dirty and going the wrong way
He would've gotten away with it, too, if it weren't for these meddling one-way streets.
A Sergeant Bluff man was arrested in Sioux City April 11 on drug charges after police found him driving the wrong way down a one-way street.
According to a Woodbury County criminal complaint, at around 9:34 p.m. April 11, 48-year-old Christopher Haig of Sergeant Bluff was pulled over driving a 2004 Oldsmobile Bravada the wrong way down a one-way street downtown.
Haig was found to not have a valid driver's license, the vehicle's registration was expired and he was in possession of methamphetamine, a variety of controlled pills in an unmarked case without a prescription and a glass pipe with residue.
He was held in the Woodbury County Jail on charges including driving without a license, failure to obey traffic control device, possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of prescription drugs without a prescription and expired registration.
Your bond is a lot more than those groceries
There's no such thing as a free lunch -- nor are there any free groceries or beer.
A Sioux City man was arrested April 9 after he tried to shoplift beer and groceries and attacked a grocery store employee.
According to a Woodbury County criminal complaint, at around 3:23 p.m. April 9, 62-year-old Richard Wrenn of Sioux City was in Sav-A-Lot, 1730 Pierce St., and walked out without paying for $18.41 worth of beer and groceries.
When Sav-A-Lot employees tried to confront Wrenn, he hit one of them and left a red mark on her wrist.
Wrenn was arrested and charged with aggravated theft, an aggravated misdemeanor, and held in the Woodbury County Jail on $2,000 bond. The bond amount is more than 100 times the price of the groceries.