Siouxland Strange: The drunk driving that caused a power outage

During the lunch break of the second day of Angel Henderson's trial in Dixon County District Court Aug. 11, District Judge Bryan Meismer was informed that a person who had been interviewed as a juror and was later excused had told court staff that he or she had tested positive for COVID-19.

Defense attorney John Moeller moved for a mistrial, and Meismer granted it, citing the potential exposure jurors had to the person posed a risk to public health and safety. The prosecution had objected to the motion for mistrial.