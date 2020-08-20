Siouxland Strange: The drunk driving that caused a power outage

Your drunk driving made the power go out
A Spirit Lake, Iowa, man was arrested after crashing his vehicle into a transformer box and causing an hours-long power outage.
According to a press release from the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, on the morning of Aug. 11, the sheriff's department took a report of a vehicle accident that had occurred near the feed mill in Ocheyedan.
During the investigation, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office determined that a 2001 Chevrolet Monte Carlo had struck a transformer box, which caused a citywide power outage in Ocheyedan. The blackout lasted roughly three and a half hours.
The driver of the vehicle, 33-year-old Bradley John Johnson of Spirit Lake, Iowa, was arrested on a first-offense OWI allegation and driving while revoked, both serious misdemeanors. Johnson was also cited for allegedly possessing an open container of alcohol and failure to maintain control, both simple misdemeanors. Johnson sustained minor injuries in the accident.
The Monte Carlo sustained roughly $4,000 in damage, while the transformer box sustained roughly $5,000 worth of damage.
Jury contamination
A judge declared a mistrial in a Wakefield, Nebraska, woman's child abuse case last week after jurors and court personnel were potentially exposed to the novel coronavirus.
During the lunch break of the second day of Angel Henderson's trial in Dixon County District Court Aug. 11, District Judge Bryan Meismer was informed that a person who had been interviewed as a juror and was later excused had told court staff that he or she had tested positive for COVID-19.
Defense attorney John Moeller moved for a mistrial, and Meismer granted it, citing the potential exposure jurors had to the person posed a risk to public health and safety. The prosecution had objected to the motion for mistrial.
Henderson, 44, faces two counts of felony child abuse that carry a maximum sentence of 50 years in prison.
