Siouxland Strange: The Fourth Amendment and the backpack of drugs

According to the lawsuit, Cleveringa stopped McMurtrey and his female passenger at 330th Street and Cass Avenue near Sloan, Iowa, because McMurtrey's car did not have a front license plate. Cleveringa said he smelled alcohol coming from inside the vehicle and asked McMurtrey to accompany him to his patrol car. Inside the car, Cleveringa detected no odor of alcohol or signs of impairment, and issued McMurtrey a citation for the license plate.

Cleveringa then asked McMurtrey if he could search the car for any open alcohol containers, and McMurtrey gave his consent. Cleveringa searched backseat pouches, inside other containers and backpacks in the vehicle and found a backpack that had a lock on it. McMurtrey declined to give him permission to search it, so Cleveringa seized it in order to obtain a search warrant. McMurtrey and his passenger were allowed to leave, the lawsuit said.