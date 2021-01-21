Siouxland Strange: The guy with a lot of stuff

This guy had a lot of stuff in his pants
In the days and weeks after the holidays are over, many people can barely cram themselves into their pants, let alone shove a wooden bat and a machete in the waistband to boot.
A Sioux City man was arrested Jan. 14 on various charges after a botched burglary attempt at an apartment on the city's north side.
At around 3:35 p.m. Jan. 14, 32-year-old Timmy Thai Nawanna, listed in criminal complaints as a transient of Sioux City, arrived at an apartment in the 700 block of 28th Street and put his ear to the door, in an effort to listen inside, according to criminal complaint documents.
A security camera system alerted the resident to Nawanna's presence, and he used a speaker component of the security system to tell Nawanna to leave.
Nawanna was arrested in an alleyway near the apartment, and admitted to being at the door and speaking to the resident through the security system.
When officers patted him down, they found an 18-to-24-inch "extremely sharpened machete" tucked into his pants, along with a 16-to-18 inch wooden bat tucked into the back of his jeans.
He also had a glass methamphetamine pipe, and cutting and snipping tools in his backpack, which are considered burglary tools, according to a criminal complaint.
Nawanna was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on $2,000 bond, and faces charges including third-degree attempted burglary, carrying weapons and possession of burglary tools.
Somebody stole a $55,000 hose reel
This was no ordinary garden hose that went missing -- it's a literal "bazooka" compared to other hose reels.
The Sioux County's Sheriff's Office on the afternoon of Jan. 14 was notified of a theft of an agricultural hose reel at a business west of Hull, Iowa.
Deputies found that someone had stolen a 2019 Bazooka Farmstar 1810 manure hose reel from Automated Waste Systems, Inc. The reel is yellow in color with the words “Bazooka Farmstar” in red lettering on both sides.
The hose reel is valued at approximately $55,000 and is believed to have been stolen sometime in the fall of 2020, according to a Sioux County Sheriff's Office press release.
Anyone with information on this theft is encouraged to contact the Sioux County Sheriff's Office.