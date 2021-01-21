Siouxland Strange: The guy with a lot of stuff

This guy had a lot of stuff in his pants

In the days and weeks after the holidays are over, many people can barely cram themselves into their pants, let alone shove a wooden bat and a machete in the waistband to boot.

A Sioux City man was arrested Jan. 14 on various charges after a botched burglary attempt at an apartment on the city's north side.

At around 3:35 p.m. Jan. 14, 32-year-old Timmy Thai Nawanna, listed in criminal complaints as a transient of Sioux City, arrived at an apartment in the 700 block of 28th Street and put his ear to the door, in an effort to listen inside, according to criminal complaint documents.

A security camera system alerted the resident to Nawanna's presence, and he used a speaker component of the security system to tell Nawanna to leave.

Nawanna was arrested in an alleyway near the apartment, and admitted to being at the door and speaking to the resident through the security system.

When officers patted him down, they found an 18-to-24-inch "extremely sharpened machete" tucked into his pants, along with a 16-to-18 inch wooden bat tucked into the back of his jeans.