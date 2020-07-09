Siouxland Strange: The lottery ripoff

The lottery ripoff
Imagine if one of those tickets won the jackpot.
A former clerk at a Sioux City convenience store has been charged with stealing 19 lottery tickets from her former employer.
Brittany Britton, 26, of Sioux City, was booked into the Woodbury County Jail June 30 on 19 counts of lottery theft.
According to court documents, video surveillance showed her taking the lottery tickets on Dec. 25 at the Brew store at 1203 Tri View Ave. She is accused of entering the store and telling a co-worker she had already paid for the tickets before leaving with them. The co-worker recorded the tickets that she took because he did not scan them, though Britton allegedly told him she had done so.
Store managers asked Britton to pay for the tickets, which totaled $320, and filed a police report when she failed to pay for them, court documents said. Britton was fired on Dec. 25.
One of the stolen tickets was later cashed for $30 at another convenience store in Sioux City, Iowa Lottery authorities said.
Arrest #2 in Walgreens stickups
A South Sioux City man suspected of robbing two Sioux City Walgreens stores was arrested June 29, more than two weeks after the arrest of a woman also believed to have been involved in the robberies.
Sioux City police stopped a car in which Chastyn Tyndall, 29, was a passenger in the 2800 block of Gordon Drive at about 6:39 p.m. Tyndall exited the car and attempted to flee on foot but was quickly taken into custody.
Tyndall is being held in the Woodbury County Jail on an $82,500 bond. He faces two counts of first-degree robbery.
He and Tarisha Grant are suspected of robbing the Walgreens at 4650 Morningside Ave. on June 12 and the Walgreens at 1900 Hamilton Blvd. hours later on June 13.
They are accused of taking a phone charger, alcohol and a pair of socks from the Morningside store after Tyndall displayed a knife to a clerk.
Tyndall is accused of threatening a clerk with a knife at the Hamilton Boulevard store and demanding a bottle of Crown Royal whisky from behind the counter and taking cash from the register. Grant is accused of grabbing alcohol and gum before they ran from the store.
No one was injured in either incident.
Grant, 29, of Macy, Nebraska, was arrested June 12 and has been charged with two counts of first-degree robbery.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!