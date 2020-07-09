Siouxland Strange: The lottery ripoff

One of the stolen tickets was later cashed for $30 at another convenience store in Sioux City, Iowa Lottery authorities said.

Arrest #2 in Walgreens stickups

A South Sioux City man suspected of robbing two Sioux City Walgreens stores was arrested June 29, more than two weeks after the arrest of a woman also believed to have been involved in the robberies.

Sioux City police stopped a car in which Chastyn Tyndall, 29, was a passenger in the 2800 block of Gordon Drive at about 6:39 p.m. Tyndall exited the car and attempted to flee on foot but was quickly taken into custody.

Tyndall is being held in the Woodbury County Jail on an $82,500 bond. He faces two counts of first-degree robbery.