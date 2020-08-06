Siouxland Strange: The 'money mule'

A Schaller, Iowa, man has been charged with receiving $19,000 in unemployment insurance benefits as part of what federal authorities believe is a criminal organization that has infiltrated state unemployment claim systems to collect payments using stolen identities.

A complaint unsealed July 30 in U.S. District Court in Sioux City charges Alvin Rex, 61, with one count of mail fraud. He was released on bond Thursday and faces a possible maximum prison sentence of 20 years and a $250,000 fine.

Rex is charged with receiving unemployment payments in the names of other people from Arizona and Massachusetts. The payments were deposited into a Storm Lake, Iowa, bank account, and Rex then made cash withdrawals and mailed the money to a Maryland address and others that he was given by a person with whom he said he has an online romantic relationship. According to the complaint, federal authorities said they believe Rex is acting as a "money mule" for a larger criminal organization.

According to the complaint, Rex told an FBI agent investigating the case he has not met in person or spoken on the phone with the individual, but believes the cash he is mailing will ultimately reach the individual in Cairo, Egypt, where he believes the individual lives.

From May 14-June 15, the complaint said, Rex received 12 deposits that included unemployment benefits, plus the weekly $600 payments through the federal CARES Act, which provides emergency assistance to people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, then made the cash withdrawals. His account was frozen on June 22 after bank officials became suspicious of the transactions.

During a July 13 interview with an FBI agent, Rex said he kept $2,000 on one occasion and kept $20 from another deposit to buy cigarettes, the complaint said.

Rex told the agent he received directions on where to mail the packages containing the cash via communications with the individual through Google Hangouts, a mobile phone app.

The complaint said that Rex showed the agent a banking statement that showed the deposit from Arizona. He told the agent he was confused about its legitimacy because he did not apply for it, but had lived in Arizona at one time. He also showed the agent a letter from Delaware concerning an unemployment claim in his name. Rex told the agent he has never been to Delaware.