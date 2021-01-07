Siouxland Strange: The neck tattoo was his undoing

A Sergeant Bluff man was arrested at the end of December in connection with the November burglary of a Sioux City restaurant, while a second suspect -- who is believed to have burglarized the restaurant separately the same night -- remains unidentified.

The Sioux City Police Department said in a statement that Ricardo J. Vital, 29, was charged with third-degree burglary, fourth-degree criminal mischief and fifth-degree theft for a burglary that occurred at Four Seasons Restaurant, 401 W. Seventh St., on Nov. 26.

Vital was arrested Dec. 31 after he attempted to flee from officers in a stolen car. Officers made contact with Vital at 1:52 a.m., when they tried to stop a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Sioux City on Dec. 25. Vital led police on a pursuit before losing control and disabling the vehicle while attempting to turn. He was arrested as he got out of the vehicle and booked into the Woodbury County Jail on charges of second-degree theft, operating while intoxicated, eluding, reckless driving, driving while license barred and speeding. Vital also had a felony warrant for a parole violation.

Once in custody, police were able to connect Vital to the burglary based on a tattoo on his neck, according to the statement.