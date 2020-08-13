Siouxland Strange: The sibling syndicate of toilet paper

Brother-and-sister toilet paper syndicate

The sister of an Orange City man ordered to stop selling toilet paper and cleaning supplies for excessive prices this spring has also been accused of price-gouging customers for similar items.

Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller announced Aug. 5 that his office has filed a lawsuit against Brenda Noteboom, who is accused of selling items of need during the pandemic at prices far above market value. She is accused of selling, among dozens of other items, a 12.5-ounce can of Lysol disinfectant spray for $62 and a six-pack of Charmin toilet paper for $49.99 on eBay.

The attorney general's office is seeking a temporary and permanent injunction to stop Noteboom from selling household merchandise on any platform. It also seeks restitution and civil penalties.

It's the second lawsuit filed against an online seller for violating the price-gouging law during the pandemic. Noteboom's brother, Michael Noteboom, was the first.

He was sued in April for charging excessive prices on more than 250 items that were often hard to find in stores because of pandemic-related shortages. District Judge Patrick Tott in May issued a stipulated temporary injunction in which Noteboom agreed not to sell items needed by COVID-19 pandemic victims.

Noteboom has since hired a lawyer and denies the allegations.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on March 9 issued a disaster declaration, triggering the state's price-gouging rule, which forbids charging excessive prices for goods or services needed by disaster victims. Sellers on online auction sites are not exempt from the state's price-gouging law.

According to an affidavit filed Aug. 3, Brenda Noteboom made more than $5,500 by selling more than 320 items, including toilet paper, paper towels, and disinfecting and sanitizing products, on eBay in March.

An investigator with the Attorney General's Consumer Protection Division discovered sales by eBay seller "bnoteb2052" while investigating sales by Michael Noteboom. Investigators determined bnoteb2052 was Brenda Noteboom and sent her a written warning on March 26, followed by an April 29 cease and desist letter that demanded information about her sales. Noteboom has not responded to the request, Miller's office said.