Siouxland Strange: The water samples

That'll teach you not to tamper with the water samples
A former Sioux City wastewater treatment supervisor was placed on probation and fined Nov. 9 for participating in a scheme to manipulate water sample test results to make it appear that plant discharges into the Missouri River met federal requirements.
Chief U.S. District Judge Leonard Strand ordered that the first 60 days of Patrick Schwarte's two years on probation be served under house arrest. Schwarte also must pay a $5,000 fine and $200 special assessment.
Schwarte, 71, pleaded guilty in January 2019 in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to defraud the United States and falsifying or providing inaccurate information required under the federal Clean Water Act.
Before he was sentenced, Schwarte apologized for his actions.
"I am wrong for what I did. I feel very remorseful for all my transgressions," Schwarte said.
Schwarte had faced a sentence of 12-16 months in prison, but Strand said a number of factors, including his age, status as a Vietnam War veteran, lack of criminal history and unlikeliness to reoffend, did not warrant a sentence of incarceration.
Defense attorney Patrick Parry also said Schwarte had underlying health issues that would add risk factors should he contract COVID-19 while in prison. Parry also sought leniency because Schwarte, who was a shift supervisor, gained no benefit from his actions, and even now his motive was unknown.
Schwarte and former plant superintendent Jay Niday both were charged with raising chlorine levels to wastewater on days that E. coli samples were taken to make it appear the city was meeting federal E. coli standards when wastewater samples were tested. Once the samples were taken, the chlorine was added at minimal levels that did not disinfect wastewater to meet federal standards before it was discharged into the Missouri River. The test manipulations began as early as 2012 and continued to June 2015.
The fraudulent testing procedures violated and concealed violations of the city's federal wastewater permits and the federal Clean Water Act and deceived the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, which administers the city's permits, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
