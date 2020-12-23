Siouxland Strange: Thousands in damage from a BB gun

On Dec. 13, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office received a complaint of a suspicious vehicle. An Osceola County deputy responded and the suspect vehicle, a blue Dodge Journey, fled the area in an attempt to elude the deputy.

The vehicle pulled into a farm place on Oak Hill Avenue, just north of the O'Brien-Osceola County line, in an attempt to hide.

An O'Brien County deputy pulled into the farm place, and the Dodge drove through a ditch, causing it significant damage, then drove out of the ditch and struck an Osceola County deputy's vehicle.

The driver fled south into O'Brien County on Oak Hill Avenue, pursued by law enforcement. During the pursuit, the Clay County Sheriff's Office notified O'Brien County that the Dodge matched the description of a vehicle stolen from Spencer, Iowa.

The deputies followed the vehicle through O'Brien County and it was eventually stopped on the north side of Germantown on Oak Hill Avenue. The driver refused to show his hands or unlock the door, and a deputy broke the driver's side window and aimed his Taser at the driver. The driver then complied and was handcuffed.

The Dodge was confirmed to be the one stolen from Spencer. The driver was 24-year-old Bradley Tyler Kots of Sutherland.