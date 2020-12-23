Siouxland Strange: Thousands in damage from a BB gun

BB gun does thousands of dollars' worth of damage
Clearly we're dealing with a very childish individual here. Their parents should take away that pellet gun.
The Storm Lake Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in its investigation of multiple vandalism incidents reported in Storm Lake.
From Dec. 15 through Dec. 18, the windows of vehicles, houses, businesses, schools and churches have been "intentionally shot out with a BB gun," according to a press release from the Storm Lake Police Department.
At least seven locations in Storm Lake experienced window damage.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Storm Lake Police Department at 712-732-8010. A cash reward is offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the damage.
Fleeing from Osceola County to O'Brien County in a car stolen from Clay County
A Sutherland, Iowa, man suspected in a string of vehicle thefts faces nearly a dozen charges after a police pursuit in O'Brien and Osceola counties, with further charges pending.
On Dec. 13, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office received a complaint of a suspicious vehicle. An Osceola County deputy responded and the suspect vehicle, a blue Dodge Journey, fled the area in an attempt to elude the deputy.
The vehicle pulled into a farm place on Oak Hill Avenue, just north of the O'Brien-Osceola County line, in an attempt to hide.
An O'Brien County deputy pulled into the farm place, and the Dodge drove through a ditch, causing it significant damage, then drove out of the ditch and struck an Osceola County deputy's vehicle.
The driver fled south into O'Brien County on Oak Hill Avenue, pursued by law enforcement. During the pursuit, the Clay County Sheriff's Office notified O'Brien County that the Dodge matched the description of a vehicle stolen from Spencer, Iowa.
The deputies followed the vehicle through O'Brien County and it was eventually stopped on the north side of Germantown on Oak Hill Avenue. The driver refused to show his hands or unlock the door, and a deputy broke the driver's side window and aimed his Taser at the driver. The driver then complied and was handcuffed.
The Dodge was confirmed to be the one stolen from Spencer. The driver was 24-year-old Bradley Tyler Kots of Sutherland.
Kots was held in the O'Brien County Jail on the following misdemeanor charges: OWI, first offense; driving under suspension; reckless driving; possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; passing in a no passing zone; fail to yield half of roadway; fail to obey stop sign (repeatedly); and speeding. He also faces felony counts of second-degree theft and eluding.
Kots is also suspected of numerous other vehicle thefts in Northwest Iowa and further charges are pending.