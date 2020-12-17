Siouxland Strange: Trouble down the road with catalytic converters

The catalytic converters have been stolen from a vehicle that was parked in a field by Harris, a vehicle next to Iowa Highway 60 by Ashton and a vehicle parked behind a repair shop in Sibley.

Other counties have reported similar incidents, the sheriff's office said. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact the Osceola County Sheriff's Office or your local law enforcement agency.

Just what we needed, another phone scam

The Woodbury County Sheriff's Office has warned of a scam circulating in the area in which the caller identifies himself or herself as an employee of the sheriff's department and demands payment of a fine.

The caller, posing as a sheriff's department employee, tells the recipient that he or she has failed to comply with an arrest warrant or court order and that the person will be arrested if they do not pay up, according to a Dec. 10 press release from the sheriff's office.

These calls, of course, are scams. Recipients are advised to hang up.

"As a reminder, the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office does not conduct business in this manner. We do not contact people by phone and solicit money for any reason," the sheriff's department wrote in the statement.