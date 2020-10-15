Siouxland Strange: Warp-speed in Plymouth County

According to court filings, Jensen embezzled or misapplied $1,486,647 at Consumers Credit Union, now known as Cobalt Credit Union, from May 2012 through March 2018. The information said that Jensen and others took, withdrew or misused money from the credit union with the intent to defraud the institution.

Warp-speed in Plymouth County

A word of warning: Pushing your stolen car's engine that hard will cause premature wear and tear. A Minnesota man is in custody after leading Plymouth County authorities on a high-speed vehicle chase that ended in the early hours Oct. 7 in Sioux County.

Russell Camp, 35, was booked into the Plymouth County Jail on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, eluding, operating while intoxicated, speeding, no valid driver's license and failure to have insurance.

According to a Plymouth County Sheriff's Office news release, the sheriff's office was notified at 1:30 a.m. that a vehicle had just fled Sioux City police officers and was traveling north on Plymouth County Road K-22. At about 1:35 a.m., a deputy met the vehicle and began pursuing it after the driver sped away.

The chase proceeded north on K-22 and reached speeds of up to 110 miles per hour. A second deputy deployed stop sticks at the south intersection of K-22 and Iowa Highway 3 and deflated the fleeing vehicle's left front tire. The driver continued northbound, and the chase ended when he ran into the ditch near intersection of K-22 and Iowa Highway 10 in Sioux County.