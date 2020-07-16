Siouxland Strange: What was the deer head for?

What was the deer head for?
A man charged with threatening to kill his wife July 6 in downtown Sioux City had a homemade bomb, a AR-15-style rifle and a deer head in his car.
Police arrested Christopher Moyle, of Mapleton, Iowa, after he had texted his wife a picture of her car parked outside the courthouse, where she was getting a protection order against him, and threatened to shoot her. After the woman went to the Sioux City Police Department to report the threats, Moyle continued to send her text messages telling her it would be a blood bath in which she would be the first target if she sent anyone outside.
After police officers approached him, Moyle ran away and was located near Perry Creek. Moyle refused to obey officers and jumped in the creek in an attempt to escape. Officers followed him into the water and took him into custody.
According to court documents, officers searching Moyle's car found the severed deer head, the rifle containing 22 live rounds, two magazines full of ammunition and a homemade bomb containing gun powder, wooden nails, BBs and shot gun pellets.
Moyle, 41, was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on charges of possession of an incendiary or explosive device, domestic abuse assault, first-degree harassment and eluding. He was held on $50,000 bond.
A Storm Lake woman was arrested July 8 on charges of stealing personal information from six people in order to obtain services and apply for credit cards in their names.
Sandra Chaidez, 28, faces five counts of identity theft and single counts of ongoing criminal conduct, possession of stolen property and unauthorized use of a credit card.
According to court documents, Chaidez used the victims' personal information at least 28 times from Sept. 29 through March 26. She used some of the names to apply for Capital One credit cards and on March 18 used one victim's debit card to buy $439 in merchandise from Walmart.
She is also accused of using another victim's identification information to obtain internet service from CenturyLink for three months, court documents said.
