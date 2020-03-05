Siouxland Strange: When your hatchet gets you in jail

You dropped your hatchet
If he'd just used the crosswalk, he might not have gone to jail.
A Sioux City man was jailed on a charge of carrying weapons after an encounter with police in the wee hours Feb. 26.
According to a criminal complaint, at around 1:10 a.m. Feb. 26, Sioux City Police Officers observed 28-year-old Adrian Vaughn Lund of Sioux City crossing the roadway in the 200 block of Kansas Street. There was a crosswalk nearby at the intersection of West Third and Kansas streets.
When officers yelled at Lund to stop walking away, he allegedly began questioning why he was being stopped and, before officers could answer him, he took off running on foot.
During the foot pursuit, officers observed Lund "throwing a heavy metal object." Once he was apprehended, officers found a large metal hatchet with a blue blade, "a few yards away from the defendant's hat that he also lost during the foot pursuit."
Lund was charged with carrying weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor. He was jailed on $28,000 bond, due to multiple other cases pending against him.
Drugs, more drugs, stun gun, regular gun, brass knuckles, knives
A Sioux City man has been jailed on multiple charges after a traffic stop revealed he was in possession of numerous weapons and narcotics.
According to criminal complaints, at around 11:53 a.m. Feb. 28, Sioux City Police officers stopped a gray 2005 Ford Escape at the 3100 block of Gordon Drive.
The driver, 34-year-old Eli Shandy Reed of Sioux City, was in possession of a locked container which contained "a large amount of white crystal substance," according to one complaint. The 10 packages of white substance in the container, which tested positive for methamphetamine, weighed about 382 grams. The contents of a plastic jar also tested positive for meth. Officers also found about 45.4 grams of marijuana.
Inside the car officers also located a stun gun, a loaded 9MM handgun, a fillet knife and a smaller knife, three sets of brass knuckles and glass pipes and a glass vial, the latter two of which tested positive for meth.
He faces felony and misdemeanor charges including felon in possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, conceal and carry a dangerous weapon, controlled substance violation, possess with intent to deliver meth and failure to affix a drug tax stamp.
Reed, who was convicted previously on other felony charges including third-degree arson, was held in the Woodbury County Jail on $10,000 bond. He was listed in a "prosecutor alert" document as a high risk of violence/danger to the community and a high risk of fleeing the jurisdiction.