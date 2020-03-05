Siouxland Strange: When your hatchet gets you in jail

You dropped your hatchet

If he'd just used the crosswalk, he might not have gone to jail.

A Sioux City man was jailed on a charge of carrying weapons after an encounter with police in the wee hours Feb. 26.

According to a criminal complaint, at around 1:10 a.m. Feb. 26, Sioux City Police Officers observed 28-year-old Adrian Vaughn Lund of Sioux City crossing the roadway in the 200 block of Kansas Street. There was a crosswalk nearby at the intersection of West Third and Kansas streets.

When officers yelled at Lund to stop walking away, he allegedly began questioning why he was being stopped and, before officers could answer him, he took off running on foot.

During the foot pursuit, officers observed Lund "throwing a heavy metal object." Once he was apprehended, officers found a large metal hatchet with a blue blade, "a few yards away from the defendant's hat that he also lost during the foot pursuit."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lund was charged with carrying weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor. He was jailed on $28,000 bond, due to multiple other cases pending against him.

Drugs, more drugs, stun gun, regular gun, brass knuckles, knives