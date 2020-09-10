Siouxland Strange: Who drove through the danged cornfield!?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Who drove through the danged cornfield!?

Dear cornfield vandals: the corn does not magically spring back to life after you plow your car through a field. You crushed the stalks, and they're ruined.

At around 11:58 a.m. Aug. 28 and again on Sept. 1 at 1:34 p.m., the Sioux County Sheriff's Office investigated reports of vandalism that happened in cornfields on Indian Avenue, four and a half miles northwest of Orange City, and on 410th Street, three and a half miles north of Alton.

Upon investigation, it was determined that someone entered both cornfields through a field driveway, drove a vehicle roughly 300 feet into the fields, turned around, retraced their path and exited the fields.

The vehicle, or vehicles, caused approximately $750 in crop damage, according to a press release from the Sioux County Sheriff's Office. No suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact the Sioux County Sheriff's Department.

