 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Siouxland Strange: Who drove through the danged cornfield!?
View Comments

Siouxland Strange: Who drove through the danged cornfield!?

{{featured_button_text}}

Who drove through the danged cornfield!?

Dear cornfield vandals: the corn does not magically spring back to life after you plow your car through a field. You crushed the stalks, and they're ruined. 

At around 11:58 a.m. Aug. 28 and again on Sept. 1 at 1:34 p.m., the Sioux County Sheriff's Office investigated reports of vandalism that happened in cornfields on Indian Avenue, four and a half miles northwest of Orange City, and on 410th Street, three and a half miles north of Alton. 

Upon investigation, it was determined that someone entered both cornfields through a field driveway, drove a vehicle roughly 300 feet into the fields, turned around, retraced their path and exited the fields. 

The vehicle, or vehicles, caused approximately $750 in crop damage, according to a press release from the Sioux County Sheriff's Office. No suspects have been identified. 

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact the Sioux County Sheriff's Department. 

Hopped up on drugs in Hospers

Golf carts and drugs are a dangerous combination. 

At around 10:24 a.m. Sept. 1, the Sioux County Sheriff's Office investigated a crash that occurred at the intersection of Main Street and Third Avenue South in in Hospers. 

Dale A. Parker, 59, of Hospers was driving a Yamaha golf cart on Third Avenue South, when the golf cart struck a parked 2008 GMC Yukon, according to a press release from the Sioux County Sheriff's Office. 

No injuries were reported in the crash. The GMC sustained approximately $150 in damage. 

Parker was found to be under the influence of drugs and was taken to Orange City Area Health for an evaluation. 

The case remains under investigation with possible charges pending. 

Siouxland Strange: Vandal visits City Hall
Siouxland Strange: An angry mob at nightclub?
Siouxland Strange: The drunk driving that caused a power outage
Siouxland Strange: The sibling syndicate of toilet paper
Weekender Siouxland Strange
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Siouxland Strange: Vandal visits City Hall
Weekender

Siouxland Strange: Vandal visits City Hall

On a morning in late August, investigators responded to vandalism at the Spencer City Hall and a home in the 1500 block of Fairview Avenue. Both locations had multiple cars and garage doors spray-painted with graffiti.

 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News