Siouxland Strange: Who drove through the danged cornfield!?

Who drove through the danged cornfield!?
Dear cornfield vandals: the corn does not magically spring back to life after you plow your car through a field. You crushed the stalks, and they're ruined.
At around 11:58 a.m. Aug. 28 and again on Sept. 1 at 1:34 p.m., the Sioux County Sheriff's Office investigated reports of vandalism that happened in cornfields on Indian Avenue, four and a half miles northwest of Orange City, and on 410th Street, three and a half miles north of Alton.
Upon investigation, it was determined that someone entered both cornfields through a field driveway, drove a vehicle roughly 300 feet into the fields, turned around, retraced their path and exited the fields.
The vehicle, or vehicles, caused approximately $750 in crop damage, according to a press release from the Sioux County Sheriff's Office. No suspects have been identified.
Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact the Sioux County Sheriff's Department.
Hopped up on drugs in Hospers
Golf carts and drugs are a dangerous combination.
At around 10:24 a.m. Sept. 1, the Sioux County Sheriff's Office investigated a crash that occurred at the intersection of Main Street and Third Avenue South in in Hospers.
Dale A. Parker, 59, of Hospers was driving a Yamaha golf cart on Third Avenue South, when the golf cart struck a parked 2008 GMC Yukon, according to a press release from the Sioux County Sheriff's Office.
No injuries were reported in the crash. The GMC sustained approximately $150 in damage.
Parker was found to be under the influence of drugs and was taken to Orange City Area Health for an evaluation.
The case remains under investigation with possible charges pending.
