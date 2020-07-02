Siouxland Strange: Why the bandshell?

The graffiti on the bandshell, a 1930s structure listed on the National Register of Historic Places, was found just a day after racist graffiti was found on a restroom at War Eagle Park.

It's unclear if the graffiti was motivated by politics or activism, as most of the bright-colored phrases and doodles appeared to be apolitical in nature -- some expressed rather dark, cryptic sentiments, like "No Hope" and "No Future."

One side of the bandshell, however, had the acronym "ACAB" -- shorthand for a vulgar phrase implicating the police, seen frequently in Minneapolis during the uprising after the police killing of George Floyd.