Siouxland Strange: Why the bandshell?

Why the bandshell?
The Grandview Park bandshell didn't do anything to deserve this kind of treatment.
A Sioux City man was arrested in the early morning hours June 25 in connection with an incident in which the Grandview Park bandshell was scrawled with neon green, orange, pink and purple graffiti. The graffiti included somewhat crude illustrations of flowers and a spaceship abducting a human.
According to a press release from the Sioux City Police Department, 23-year-old Esteven A. Avila of Sioux City was located in the park at around 6:49 a.m. June 25.
Avila was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was held in the Woodbury County Jail on $3,300 bond.
The graffiti on the bandshell, a 1930s structure listed on the National Register of Historic Places, was found just a day after racist graffiti was found on a restroom at War Eagle Park.
It's unclear if the graffiti was motivated by politics or activism, as most of the bright-colored phrases and doodles appeared to be apolitical in nature -- some expressed rather dark, cryptic sentiments, like "No Hope" and "No Future."
One side of the bandshell, however, had the acronym "ACAB" -- shorthand for a vulgar phrase implicating the police, seen frequently in Minneapolis during the uprising after the police killing of George Floyd.
Another side of the bandshell had the acronym "BLM," shorthand for Black Lives Matter, as well as "187," a number commonly seen in graffiti messages that traces its roots to the California Penal Code listing for homicide.
City crews were seen later that day power washing the spray paint from the bandshell.
