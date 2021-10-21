Siouxland Strange

What a mess

A Boyden, Iowa, man was arrested after he allegedly drove a pickup into a gas pump while intoxicated, causing $100,000 worth of damage.

At about 9:09 p.m. Oct. 11, the Sioux County Sheriff's Office investigated a motor vehicle accident at Co-Op Gas & Oil, 909 Taft St., in Boyden, according to a press release from the sheriff's department.

Sixty-year-old Bernardo Gonzalez-Garcia of Boyden was driving a 2011 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup when he struck a gas pump, causing fuel to leak from it. He fled was located a short time later in Boyden.

Gonzalez-Garcia reported minor injuries and declined further medical attention. The pickup sustained approximately $10,000 in damage, and the damage at Co-Op Gas & Oil was estimated at $100,000, according to the press release.

Sioux County deputies suspected that Gonzalez-Garcia was under the influence of alcohol, and he was transported to the Sioux County jail where he was charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (second offense) and failure to maintain control of a motor vehicle.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Boyden Ambulance, Boyden Fire Department and Iowa State Patrol.

