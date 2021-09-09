Siouxland Strange

Pursuit intervention on Almond Avenue

A South Dakota woman faces felony and misdemeanor charges after she led a high-speed sheriff's pursuit in Plymouth County while driving a vehicle stolen from Sioux City.

At around 2:45 p.m. Sept. 3, the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office was advised of a vehicle stolen from Sioux City that was reportedly in the area of County Road K22, near County Road C44, according to a press release from the Plymouth County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies and Iowa State Patrol troopers responded and located the vehicle travelling east on Highway 3, about five miles west of Le Mars. Deputies attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the driver failed to stop and a pursuit ensued.

The vehicle travelled through Le Mars on Highway 3 and continued east on 180th Street. The vehicle continued travelling through rural Plymouth County roads until it started east on County Road C16 north of Remsen, according to the press release.

Near the intersection of C16 and Almond Avenue, the Iowa State Patrol used "the pursuit intervention technique," according to the press release, and the vehicle ended up in the ditch.