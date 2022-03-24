Siouxland Strange

Please send some real officers

A Sioux City man was arrested March 19 following an incident in which he called 911 during an encounter with police -- whom he apparently thought weren't actually officers -- and requested that the real police be sent to the scene. Then he bit one of the officers.

At around 3:22 p.m. March 19, Sioux City Police officers were called to a welfare check at the 1000 block of 20th Street "for a male party who was acting paranoid and was believed to be under the influence of methamphetamine," according to court documents.

While officers were on scene, the subject of their visit -- 29-year-old Skyler Joseph Peterson of Sioux City -- called 911 to "request that police officers be sent to his house, stating that he didn't believe the officers on scene were real police officers," according to a criminal complaint.

When officers attempted to take Peterson into custody, he resisted by refusing to give up his hands and was "assisted" to the ground. He then bit the left forearm of one of the officers.

As officers lifted the handcuffed Peterson from the ground, a needle was found in the spot where he'd been laying. It tested positive for methamphetamine residue, according to a complaint.

Peterson was arrested and faces charges including assault on persons in certain occupations, interference with official acts, making false reports (911 call) and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was held in the Woodbury County Jail on $1,000 bond.

