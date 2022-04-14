Siouxland Strange

According to a complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Sioux City, agents arranged, through the source, to receive a shipment of meth April 2 at a Sioux City business. Agents gave the source $5,000 in marked bills and electronic recording and transmitting devices and set up surveillance at the business.

Duenas-Topete arrived in one vehicle and the source in another. The vehicle in which Duenas-Topete was riding stopped, and he got out to talk with Contreras-Sebastian, who was in a parked vehicle with Arkansas license plates. Agents observed Contreras-Sebastian give Duenas-Topete a white plastic bag, which he put in his vehicle. All vehicles then left, Duenas-Topete heading west on Gordon Drive and Contreras-Sebastian heading east.

After the source contacted agents to tell them he had received his meth from Duenas-Topete, Iowa State Patrol troopers stopped both vehicles.

In the Duenas-Topete vehicle, which was driven by Montes-Topete, agents found a package containing 1 pound of meth in the map pocket of the front passenger door. The $5,000 agents had provided to the source was found in the glovebox of Contreras-Sebastian's vehicle. The source had given Duenas-Topete the money to buy the meth from Contreras-Sebastian.

After the deal, agents met with the source, who turned over a large plastic bag containing seven bundles, each containing approximately 1 pound of meth.

During questioning, Duenas-Topete told agents he was in contact with a person in Mexico who would arrange for multi-pound shipments of meth to be delivered to him in Sioux City. In the past two months, he received four shipments totaling 21 pounds and sold it in up to 1-pound quantities to others in Sioux City and Plymouth County.