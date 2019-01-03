I found pot in your clothes!
It's bad when your mom finds your weed in your pocket when she's doing your laundry. It's a lot worse when a jail employee does.
According to a press release from the Clay County Sheriff's Office, 18-year-old Juan Perez was arrested on an outstanding warrant and drug charges by the Spencer Police Department.
While washing Perez's clothing at the jail on Dec. 23, a Clay County corrections officer found a small bag of marijuana in his clothing. Perez was charged with possession of contraband in a correctional institution, a class D felony.
Don't give dope to your brother
You know what they say about smoking pot when you're 14 -- it's bad, or something along those lines.
A Sioux City woman was arrested and charged with providing her 14-year-old brother with marijuana and smoking it with him on Dec. 27.
Jaidyn Martin, 18, faces charges of drug distribution to a minor and child endangerment.
Martin was arrested after police stopped the car she was driving at 8:46 a.m. Dec. 27 because it had an expired registration sticker.
According to court documents, the officer smelled burnt and raw marijuana coming from the car. Martin told police that she had bought the marijuana and she and her brother, who was riding in the passenger seat, had smoked it in the car about an hour before being stopped, court documents said.
Storm Lake shenanigans
A Storm Lake man faces a felony charge after leading authorities on a nearly-80-mile-per hour chase through town on Dec. 23.
A Storm Lake police officer attempted to stop a vehicle in the 300 block of Flindt Drive at approximately 2 a.m., after he recognized the driver allegedly didn't possess a valid driver's license.
According to a news release, the suspect's vehicle sped away from the police officer while northbound on Flindt Drive. Investigators say the vehicle was speeding to nearly 80 mph as it raced, north of Russell Street.
The vehicle lost control, striking a power pole near the intersection of East 10th and Russell streets. The driver was then identified as Garhouth Dak, 22. He fled the scene by foot.
A second occupant, Stephen Ali, 26, of Storm Lake, also reportedly exited the vehicle and fled the scene as did other occupants.
Dak and Ali were both apprehended by Storm Lake Police after separate foot pursuits. Dak faces a felony charge of eluding, a second-offense OWI and public intoxication charges, and charges of interference with official acts, driving while suspended, failure to maintain control, striking fixtures upon a highway, improper use of lanes, unsafe passing, reckless driving and two speeding counts.
Ali was charged with interference with official acts and public intoxication (both simple misdemeanors).